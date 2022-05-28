Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.84) to GBX 990 ($12.46) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $990.00.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of PEGRY remained flat at $$27.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.