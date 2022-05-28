People s United Financial Inc. Sells 34,249 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,249 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

