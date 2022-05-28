People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,269,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,132,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 469,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 179,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arconic by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

