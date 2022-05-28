Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.44 EPS.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $760.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $105,824.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at $768,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,997 shares of company stock valued at $981,656. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth $1,243,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 45,216 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

