Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

POFCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

