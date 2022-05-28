Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 770 ($9.69) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.26) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phoenix Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.07) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.00) to GBX 750 ($9.44) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.12) to GBX 780 ($9.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 770.83 ($9.70).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 646.20 ($8.13) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 620.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 640.66. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.04) and a one year high of GBX 754.40 ($9.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of £6.46 billion and a PE ratio of -7.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.56%.

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.08), for a total value of £43,328.58 ($54,521.93). Also, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 626 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £11,167.84 ($14,052.90).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

