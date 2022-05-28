PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Up 0.9%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.95 and last traded at $93.95. 247,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 354,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter.

