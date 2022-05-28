Piper Sandler Cuts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $13.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,866 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,044 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

