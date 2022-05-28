Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Reaches $121.58 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002175 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $121.58 million and approximately $308,979.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00304860 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00073338 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00067288 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004384 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,489,218 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

