Pitcairn Co. Buys 103 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.84.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $272.40 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

