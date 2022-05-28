Pitcairn Co. Has $432,000 Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $321.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.12 and a 12 month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

