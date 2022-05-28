Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will report $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Polaris reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

PII traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.