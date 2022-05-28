Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Porch Group worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 395.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 186.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 395,019 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 273,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,103,316.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 288,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,137. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Porch Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,459. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $422.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.62.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

