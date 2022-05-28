Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649. Prada has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

