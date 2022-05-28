PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PREKF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

