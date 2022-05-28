Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. 3,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Premier Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.