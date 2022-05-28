Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.40.
NYSE PBH opened at $56.23 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
