Privatix (PRIX) Price Tops $0.0539

Privatix (PRIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Privatix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Privatix has a market capitalization of $60,718.31 and approximately $18,536.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Privatix

Privatix is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

