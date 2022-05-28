ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.75

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.75 and traded as high as $64.99. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $61.77, with a volume of 1,531,117 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $576,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

