Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Update

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSR. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Prospector Capital by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,084,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 505,160 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 584.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 146,095 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prospector Capital by 818.2% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 445,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 396,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 47.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Prospector Capital by 24.9% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 312,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 62,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRSR stock remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,392. Prospector Capital has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

