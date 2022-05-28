Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at JMP Securities

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRTA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 1,062,736 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,517,000 after acquiring an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

