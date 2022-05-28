Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) to report sales of $9.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $9.40 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $8.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

PROV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722. Provident Financial has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.