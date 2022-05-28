Public Mint (MINT) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $14,554.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,329,275 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

