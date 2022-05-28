Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 200 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of UniFirst worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

NYSE:UNF opened at $165.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.81. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.04 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

UNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

UniFirst Profile (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.