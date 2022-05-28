Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Select Medical worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 829.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 518,571 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $14,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,513,000 after purchasing an additional 457,418 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 665,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after buying an additional 258,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,131,000 after buying an additional 239,633 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

SEM opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

