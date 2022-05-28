Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 790 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AAON were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

AAON stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.73. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. AAON’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,398 shares of company stock worth $606,806 in the last 90 days. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

