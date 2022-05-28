Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 478,395 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $177.83 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.47.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

