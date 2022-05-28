Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.05 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 321,423 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after buying an additional 581,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,146 shares of company stock worth $3,201,162. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

