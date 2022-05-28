Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.25 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

