Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in EPAM Systems by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 925,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,727,000 after buying an additional 226,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $526,561,000 after buying an additional 183,846 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $340.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.