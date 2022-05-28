Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 110 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,331,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $7,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $321.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.12 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

