Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after acquiring an additional 416,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,744,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,694 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

