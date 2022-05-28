Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,833,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

PEG stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

