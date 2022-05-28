Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,724 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Pure Storage by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 234,351 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 39,252 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

