Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXS. Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,720. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.73. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

