Qbao Market Cap Reaches $170,535.01 (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $170,535.01 and $15,951.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.