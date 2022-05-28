Quant (QNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $52.10 Million

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Quant has a market cap of $794.35 million and $52.10 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $65.80 or 0.00226955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $548.75 or 0.01892836 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00327429 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

