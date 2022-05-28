Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 24,103 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after buying an additional 91,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,141,000 after buying an additional 85,055 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,217,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,087,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,087,000 after buying an additional 385,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.19. 688,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,599. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.51.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,270,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $37,328,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

