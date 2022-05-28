Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

BTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.