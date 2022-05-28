Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Stephens decreased their price objective on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

ROKU stock traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.47. 7,530,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,408,274. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,946 shares of company stock worth $11,831,274. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

