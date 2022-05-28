Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys 31,594 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,594 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AMC Networks worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 44.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 129,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 390,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,490. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.96.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

