Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 203.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,080 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of HUYA worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in HUYA by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 657,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 156,349 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,506,000 after buying an additional 101,658 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 311,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $952.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. HSBC cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CLSA dropped their price objective on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

