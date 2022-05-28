Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,739,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 876,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 665,872 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after buying an additional 560,203 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,282,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,591. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.05.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.01%.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

