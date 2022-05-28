Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The RMR Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

RMR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,679. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $939.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.61.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

