Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,923 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Liberty Latin America worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 44.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LILA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. 123,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,345. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.