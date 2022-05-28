Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $9.11 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 243.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,079 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

GM stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. 15,684,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,614,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

