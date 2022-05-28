Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $7.57 Million in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.19% of PNM Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNM. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 223,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,186. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

