Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,657,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $14.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $666.53. 980,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,535. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $582.58 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $677.81 and its 200-day moving average is $784.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

