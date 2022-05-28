Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Hits $0.0019

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $108,157.94 and $7,511.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 127.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.16 or 0.08345655 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00507369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033050 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

