Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Director Sells $408,375.00 in Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,688.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $36.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.35, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 150.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 181,905 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 155.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 653,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 397,850 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $8,360,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

